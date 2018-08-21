Britain talking too much about Brexit says Fox, as he unveils global trade plan

Liam Fox has bemoaned the UK’s focus on Brexit, saying the country needs to have a less “narrow bandwidth” and look at the wider global picture to boost international trade. The International Trade Secretary said our competitors were discussing wider global issues while we talk about leaving the EU, as he set out a plan to make Britain a “21st century exporting superpower”. He said that Brexit “isn’t the only issue that is out there” as he outlined a vision of getting more businesses of all sizes to tap into emerging markets, including China and Africa. At an event for business leaders at the Institute of Directors in London on Tuesday, Dr Fox said that the UK’s competitors were planning for up to 15 years into the future and he wanted the UK to “widen our horizons, to lengthen our timeframes”.

He said: “It’s really important that we don’t have such a narrow bandwidth that we only think about Brexit. “It’s really interesting when I go to China, when I go to other parts of the world, they talk about the global economy, they talk about tariffs, talk about the United States and China, they talk about the WTO (World Trade Organisation). “And in the UK we talk about Brexit and Brexit and Brexit. It is an important issue, but it isn’t the only issue that is out there in terms of global trade.” The International Trade Secretary outlined the Government’s desire to increase exports as a proportion of UK GDP to 35% as it seeks to encourage more businesses to sell goods and services overseas. Official figures released in June showed exports of UK goods and services hit a record £620 billion last year, accounting for 30% of UK GDP.

