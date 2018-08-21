Car crash outside Government Buildings in Dublin ‘may have been intentional’

A car crash at the gates of Government Buildings in Dublin might have been intentional, a witness has said.

A woman, in her 50s, was arrested after driving into the entrance gates to the Department of Taoiseach in Merrion Street Upper in Dublin city. She was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station, where she is being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A civil servant who witnessed the incident said she heard a bang before seeing the gold Nissan Micra at the main steel gate. The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “There was confusion over what happened. I thought she lost control and crashed into the gate but I’m not sure any more – I think it might have been intentional. “There was a bit of commotion as people didn’t know what happened. A few people went to the driver to see if she was OK but she didn’t seem to be injured.” There was only minor damage to the car, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Gardai are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, but they have ruled out any link to terrorism. The vehicle remained at the scene for some time while officers investigated, but was later been removed.

