Czech PM heckled at event marking anniversary of Soviet-led invasion
A ceremony to honour the victims of the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia has turned into a protest against Czech prime minister Andrej Babis.
Hundreds booed as Mr Babis led Tuesday’s ceremony in front of the Czech public radio building in central Prague.
It was the site of a fierce street battle between unarmed civilians and the invading troops in the first hours of occupation where 17 people died.
Mr Babis, a populist billionaire, is a controversial figure due to a power-sharing deal with the maverick Communist Party and fraud charges he is facing.
His position is also complicated by allegations he collaborated with the former communist-era secret police.
Warsaw Pact troops invaded Czechoslovakia on August 20 1968 to crush liberal reforms enacted in the brief era known as the Prague Spring.