Drivers hit by four-year high fuel prices ahead of bank holiday getaway

Drivers embarking on a bank holiday getaway will be hit by fuel prices at a four-year high. The estimated 14 million cars taking to UK roads for leisure trips this weekend will cost an average of £1.29 per litre of unleaded and £1.33 per litre of diesel, Government figures show. Press Association analysis found unleaded prices have not been this high since August 2014, while diesel is at its most expensive since September 2014.

Pump price of unleaded petrol (per litre) Credit: PA Graphics

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams warned that “drivers are bound to have felt the impact of rising prices”, with the cost of filling up typical 55-litre family petrol and diesel cars increasing by £5.50 since April. He said the weakness of the pound means it is more expensive for retailers to purchase fuel, which is “inevitably leading to higher prices at the pumps”. Higher fuel prices can also lead to higher inflation, putting a further squeeze on household spending, he added.

Those planning a day out may be concerned that Met Office forecasts suggest a cold front will bring cooler conditions by Friday, with temperatures in the “mid to high teens at best” by the start of the weekend. The RAC said its research suggests 11.2 million people have planned a car journey for a day trip or extended break between Thursday and bank holiday Monday, while a further 3.2 million intend to drive during the period but are undecided on which day. Highways England is lifting or completing more than 300 miles of roadworks from motorways and major A roads from Friday morning.

