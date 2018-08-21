Dublin High Court to hear challenge against new Garda chief

Legal proceedings are due to get under way in Ireland’s High Court in a challenge against the choice for the country’s new police chief.

Ciaran MacAirt, whose grandmother Kathleen Irvine was killed during The Troubles, has brought the action in a bid to prevent Police Service of Northern Ireland Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris from being appointed to the role.

Mrs Irvine was one of 15 people killed by loyalists in the bombing of McGurk’s Bar in Belfast in 1971.

Mr MacAirt, who is being represented by Kinnear and Co solicitors with the assistance of MacGeehin Toale Solicitors in Dublin, is applying for leave for a judicial review of Mr Harris’s appointment.