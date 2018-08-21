Eight dead as flash flood hits hikers in gorge in southern Italy

Heavy rain has flooded a gorge filled with hikers in the southern Italian region of Calabria, killing at least eight people.

The country's civil protection agency said 23 people were rescued from the flash flood in the Raganello Gorge. They included a 10-year-old boy treated for hypothermia, who was among seven that the civil protection agency said were taken to hospital.

It was unclear how many people were missing but there were at least 36 hikers in two organised groups inside the 12km-long gorge, a popular aquatic trekking spot.

TV images show rescuers scaling down the side of a steep rock face to bring hikers to safety.

Guides are not required, making it impossible to know how many people were on their own inside the canyon.