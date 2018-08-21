Ex-soldier in court charged with murdering girlfriend who performed on BGT

An ex-soldier will go on trial in the new year accused of murdering his girlfriend, who performed on Britain’s Got Talent in an NHS choir.

Desmond Sylva, 40, allegedly stabbed nurse Simonne Kerr at their home in Battersea, south-west London.

Police had been called to the Victorian terrace at 12.40pm on August 15 where they found Ms Kerr, 31, with a deep wound to her neck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at around 1.45pm.

Sylva, of Grayshott Road, was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder.