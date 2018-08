Far-right graffiti vandal jailed for six years

A far-right group supporter has been jailed for six years after a month-long hate campaign which included spray painting landmarks with swastikas. Austin Ross, 23, stuck racist posters on buildings around his home town, as well as torching a school and a masonic lodge, causing tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage. A court heard Ross was both a supporter of Tommy Robinson and far-right group System Resistance Network, and painted their initials SRN, as well as messages such as Free Tommy Robinson on buildings.

A swastika spray painted on a door in Newport, south Wales by Austin Ross Credit: Crown Prosecution Service/PA

Between May 2 and May 31 this year he spray painted Nazi symbols and stuck racist propaganda on to landmarks around his hometown of Newport, south Wales. Prosecutor Jason Howells told Newport Crown Court that Ross first targeted the city’s Riverfront Theatre by posting a “racially abusive poster” on a window pane. Mr Howells said: “The poster was linked to the System Resistance Network, and there were swastikas spray painted next to it.” Ross went on to post racist posters on Bethel Community Church which read “Marxist maggots we remember faces, names places. SRN” His next target was Newport’s multicultural Maindee Primary School, where parents reported seeing racist posters outside it referring to refugees, and the message “You have been visited by the SRN”. Ross returned to the school four days later to spray paint several swastikas on its walls. The slogan “1488” was painted by Ross on to the outside wall of Gwent Probation Services – with 14 being code for “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children” coined by white supremacist David Lane, and 88 being code for “Heil Hitler”.

A swastika spray painted on a window of the Riverfront Theatre in Newport Credit: Crown Prosecution Service/PA