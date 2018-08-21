Father of cruise ship rescue woman ‘trying to get to bottom’ of what happened

The father of a British woman who spent 10 hours in the sea after plunging from a cruise liner has said he is “trying to get to the bottom” of what happened.

Passenger Kay Longstaff was pulled from the Adriatic Sea on Sunday morning, saying she had fallen from the back of the ship as it sailed 60 miles off the Croatian coast on Saturday on its way to Venice.

Her father, Ron Longstaff, told the Press Association he was still trying to establish what had happened.

Asked about whether his daughter had been going through a distressing period recently, Mr Longstaff told the Press Association: “That’s rubbish. I was sitting in the sun with her a few weeks ago.”

Speaking on the doorstep of his home in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, he added: “I’m watching the news and trying to get to the bottom of what happened.”