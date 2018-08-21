Google Fit update aims to replace 10,000 steps with new healthier metrics

Google has redesigned its fitness app as it looks to redefine the “10,000 steps a day” exercise goal currently used by many fitness trackers.

The technology giant has announced a new version of its Google Fit app that works on smartphones and wearables which will focus on users earning Move Minutes and Heart Points rather than counting steps.

The company has worked with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and American Heart Association (AHA) to create its new metrics, which it says have used science to better understand physical activity and how it can be used to improve health.

The company said its research showed that many people found the idea of 10,000 steps a day an intimidating goal when trying to be more active, and were more responsive to making small pieces of progress on a regular basis.

The new app will encourage users to move more regularly and increase their heart rate by doing physical activity in order to meet the WHO and AHA recommended amount of exercise.