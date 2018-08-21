Harry and Meghan ‘holiday with the Clooneys in Italy’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enjoyed an Italian holiday with Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife Amal, according to reports.

Harry and Meghan reportedly spent several days staying with the couple at the Clooneys’ exclusive Villa Oleandra in Lake Como.

Clooney and human rights lawyer Amal, who have 14-month-old twins Ella and Alexander, were guests at the royal wedding in May and were given VIP seats in the Quire of St George’s Chapel.