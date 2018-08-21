Huge haul of rhino horns worth $12 million seized in Malaysia

A massive shipment of rhinoceros horns worth nearly $12 million (£9,346,800) has been stopped at Kuala Lumpur airport in what is believed to be Southeast Asia’s largest single seizure.

A total of 50 horns bound for Ha Noi, Vietnam were discovered at a postal aviation centre at the Malaysia airport, a place wildlife experts say is a major transit point for illegally trafficked endangered species.

The "unusual mix of animal parts" contained nine other carcasses believed to be tigers and bears.

Traffic, a group that monitors the illegal wildlife trade, says this case highlights the transport link between Malaysia and Vietnam, where horns are used in medicine.