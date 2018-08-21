Huge Kentucky mansion goes up in flames

Helicopter footage has captured a multimillion dollar mansion engulfed in flames in Kentucky, USA.

More than three dozen firefighters were called to the scene, but they said the house would be a "total loss".

The home is more than 16,000 square feet and records show it was listed for sale in January for just under $3.5 million.

Harrods Creek fire chief Kevin Tyler said: “Basically this house is going to be a total loss.

“We attempted to make an interior attack, but the volume of fire was so heavy and the smoke was so dense we knew we weren’t going to put it out internally so we switched to defensive operations.”

The owners were inside when the fire started. They escaped but weren't able to save any of their belongings.