Hunt believes UK will ‘survive and prosper’ after Brexit

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said the UK has faced “bigger challenges” than Brexit in the past and will “survive” the process. His comments came after a leaked letter from NHS Providers, which represents hospital and ambulance services, warned that hospitals face running out of medicines if a chaotic no-deal Brexit were to transpire. NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson, in a letter to NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens, set out how a hard Brexit or no deal could negatively affect “the entire supply chain of pharmaceuticals” and “jeopardise” the EU citizens making up the “workforce on which the NHS relies”. Mr Hunt, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, admitted the chance of a no deal was “not negligible” and warned that the consequences of an “acrimonious, messy divorce” would be “terrible for the EU project”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But “whatever the outcome” of the negotiations, Mr Hunt said he was confident the UK could manage, adding: “We will find a way whatever the outcome to survive and prosper.” He earlier told the programme he was “cautiously optimistic” the UK would get a Brexit deal “in the end”. Mr Hunt said: “The challenge we have is that for EU countries there is a tension between their heart and their head. In their hearts they want to give Britain a good deal because they know how important we have been for the security and prosperity of Europe in the post-war period. “But in their heads they’re worried that if they give us a good deal other countries will follow suit.” He added that the Government under Theresa May’s leadership would “never sign up to a deal that is not consistent with both the letter and the spirit of the referendum” as doing so would be “absolutely fatal for the UK”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.