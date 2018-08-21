Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande wow on VMAs red carpet

Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande were among the celebrities to arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The annual awards show is one of the biggest nights in music and was held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday.

Lopez, 49, was honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her music and film career.

She arrived on the red carpet with her partner, Alex Rodriguez. She wore a silver dress while Rodriguez, a former baseball player, took pictures of her on his phone.