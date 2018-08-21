Jeremy Corbyn ‘very confident’ of Scottish gains in next general election

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is “very confident” of gaining Scottish seats in the next general election despite a recent polling slump north of the border. The Labour leader is on a four-day campaigning visit to Scotland as part of efforts to rebuild momentum following the 2017 snap ballot. The party gained six seats in Scotland after plummeting to just one Scottish MP in 2015, securing 27% of the vote.

However, recent opinion polls show Scottish Labour has slipped back to around 23%, in third place behind the Tories and the SNP. The party has said gains in Scotland are key to winning the next Westminster election and is targeting a number of SNP-held constituencies where swings of less than 1% would be required to win. The seats include Glasgow East, Airdrie and Shotts, Lanark and Hamilton East, Motherwell and Wishaw, Inverclyde and Dunfermline and West Fife. Speaking as he met with Labour candidates in New Lanark, Lanarkshire, Mr Corbyn said: “It’s very important to win in all parts of the UK.

Jeremy Corbyn (right) joins Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard (second right) in meeting the party’s early selected candidates for Westminster target seats Credit: Lesley Martin/PA