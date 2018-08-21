Man appears in court over hammer attack on mother and daughter

Joe Xuereb, 27, allegedly assaulted finance worker Anna Gos, 30, and her mother, 64-year-old Marianna Hoelinak, in Adderley Gardens in New Eltham, south-east London, on August 19.

A man accused of critically injuring a mother and daughter in a hammer attack has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Xuereb, of Adderley Gardens in New Eltham, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon – a claw hammer.

Scotland Yard said both women remained in a critical condition on Tuesday after being found with devastating injuries shortly after midday on Sunday.

Xuereb was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on September 18.