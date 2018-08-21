MeToo’s Asia Argento denies sexual relationship with actor who accused her

The Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento has said she never had a sexual relationship with the young actor whom she paid 380,000 US dollars after he accused her of sexual assault.

In a statement on Tuesday, Argento said reports were “absolutely false” and that she was linked “in friendship only” to the now 22-year-old actor who filed a legal notice of intent to sue Argento.

As detailed in a New York Times story published on Sunday, the actor claimed Argento sexually assaulted him when he was 17.