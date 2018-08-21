Murdered schoolgirl’s father will not attend funeral ‘to avoid conflict’

The father of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has said he will not be attending his daughter’s funeral to “avoid unnecessary conflict”.

The body of the 13-year-old was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26. She had been stabbed to death.

Her mother Stacey White has arranged for her funeral to take place at Hollybrook Cemetery, Southampton, on August 27.

The ceremony is to be a “celebration of life” and those attending are asked to wear green and blue – Lucy’s favourite colours.

Lucy’s father Andy McHugh has posted on Facebook that he feels unable to attend.

He wrote: “To honour my daughter and avoid unnecessary conflict I have made the difficult decision not to attend the public celebration of Lucy’s life.