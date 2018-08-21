New Garda chief incapable of being independent, High Court told

Ireland’s High Court has heard that the choice for the country’s new police chief would be incapable of being independent in the role. Legal proceedings began in a challenge against former Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris being appointed as Commissioner of An Garda Siochana. Ciaran MacAirt, whose grandmother Kathleen Irvine was killed during The Troubles, brought the action in a bid to stop Mr Harris being appointed to the role.

Relatives of the McGurk’s Bar bombing victims Credit: O’Muirigh Solicitors/PA

Mrs Irvine was one of 15 people killed by loyalists in the bombing of McGurk’s Bar in Belfast in 1971. Barrister for Mr MacAirt, Gerard Humphries SC, said there was a clear conflict of interest in Mr Harris taking the role as he is bound by the Official Secrets Act in Britain through his work for the RUC, later PSNI, and his role in the Historical Enquiries Team. They also say the conflict is incompatible with the duties of Section 5 of the Garda Síochána Act, in particular regarding State security and the investigation of crime. “By his involvement with British state security and the Official Secrets Act, Drew Harris cannot independently fulfil the requirements of Garda Siochana. “Any information that he would have come into by virtue of position in the PSNI, precludes him for discharging his duties in this role.” Mr MacAirt, who is being represented by Kinnear and Co solicitors with the assistance of MacGeehin Toale Solicitors in Dublin, applied for leave for a judicial review of Mr Harris’s appointment.

