New rules proposed for police on treatment of female detainees

The Home Office has unveiled proposed new rules for police on treatment of female detainees after warnings forces were failing to meet required standards.

Ministers are consulting on plans to bolster codes of practice to ensure menstruating women in custody are treated with dignity.

Earlier this year a watchdog suggested conditions for females on their periods while in police detention may breach human rights laws and called for the Government to launch a review.

The Independent Custody Visiting Association (ICVA) flagged up “poor practice” across England and Wales, warning women were being left without basic sanitary protection in cells.

On Tuesday the Home Office launched a consultation on draft revisions to codes of practice set out in the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Under the proposals forces will be required to ensure all female detainees can speak to a female member of staff if requested, ask female detainees at the earliest opportunity if they are likely to require any menstrual products while in custody and made aware that these will be provided free of charge, and consider the dignity of menstruating detainees.