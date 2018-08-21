New steam treatment could offer hope to men with enlarged prostates

Middle-aged men who suffer from the common condition of an enlarged prostate could soon be spared surgery thanks to a new steam treatment.

The procedure, which can be done as a day-case under local anaesthetic or sedation, involves injecting small amounts of steam into the prostate.

It is expected to be given the green light for routine NHS use on Wednesday by health watchdog Nice (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence).

One in three men over the age of 50 suffer from symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which can include needing to visit the toilet more frequently and with more urgency and experiencing difficulty emptying their bladder.

Many men will undergo an operation to relieve the condition, called a transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), but this can lead to complications such as bleeding, infection, incontinence and sexual dysfunction.