New warnings over the danger of 'safe' paraffin skin creams

A whole range of skin creams will soon be sold with new warnings.

The manufacturers are working on the details.

It will take a bit of time to decide on the precise wording which they promise will be “clear and consistent”.

The move comes after fire service analysis revealed there have been at least 44 fatal incidents in the UK where paraffin skin creams are suspected as part of the cause.

Paraffin creams are safe, the ingredient has well proven therapeutic qualities.

It is used in some moisturisers, antiseptics and cleansing lotions.