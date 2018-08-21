- ITV Report
-
Pakistan PM Imran Khan proposes dialogue with arch-rival India
Pakistan’s new prime minister Imran Khan has offered to start a dialogue with arch-rival India to resolve conflicts between the two nuclear-armed nations.
The offer includes talks on the long-standing dispute over the Kashmir region.
Mr Khan said in order to move forward on issues such as alleviating poverty, the South Asian neighbours must talk to each other to solve their differences.
Mr Khan, who was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month, also suggested trade agreements between the two countries as a solution to disputes.
The development comes after Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, expressed a desire for talks in his congratulatory message to Mr Khan.
Former cricketer Mr Khan was sworn-in last week after his Tehrik-e-Insaf party won most seats in July elections and formed a coalition.
Pakistan and India have fought two wars over Kashmir since their independence in 1947.