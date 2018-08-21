Parents urged to act and prevent surge in asthma attacks among children

Parents of children with asthma have been urged to act to prevent a spike in emergency hospital admissions for youngsters with the condition as they return to school after the summer holidays.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said that on average there are three children with asthma in every classroom in the UK.

It said that youngsters going back to school after the summer holidays are at a higher risk of potentially deadly asthma attacks.

Asthma-related hospital admissions treble among school aged children in September every year, the College added.

The RCN, which is preparing to hold its annual school nursing conference on Wednesday in London, said there are various reasons behind the rise, but it may be in part to children with asthma not regularly using their preventer inhaler during the summer holidays.

A lapse in routine, changes in the weather and exposure to new coughs and colds when they return to school leaves youngsters at a heightened risk, school nurses at the conference will warn.

Between August and September 2015, emergency asthma admissions in England, Scotland and Wales for children aged 0-14 tripled, increasing from 1,089 to 3,203, the RCN said.

Parents should ensure their children are taking preventer medication and book their child’s annual asthma review before the school term starts with their GP or asthma nurse.