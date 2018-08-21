- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump's campaign chief Paul Manafort guilty in fraud trial as 'fixer' Michael Cohen agrees hush money plea deal
- Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight financial crime charges in the first trial victory for special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.
A judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.
It came as Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen negotiated a plea deal after being investigated for financial fraud.
The jury in Manafort trial deliberated for four days before announcing the verdict at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.
Prosecutors spent more than two weeks presenting their case as they sought to prove Manafort concealed millions of dollars in offshore accounts from the IRS.
Meanwhile, Cohen - who served as Mr Trump's "fixer" - pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.
The 51-year-old entered the plea in federal court in New York on Tuesday. The other charges involve bank fraud and income tax evasion.
As part of his plea agreement, Cohen agreed not to challenge any sentence from 46 to 63 months.
Cohen's plea follows months of scrutiny from federal investigations and a falling out with the president, whom he previously said he would "take a bullet" for.
FBI raids in April sought bank records, communications with President Trump's campaign and information on payments to Ms Daniels and Ms McDougal.
Both women claimed President Trump had affairs with them, which he denies.