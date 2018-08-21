Donald Trump's campaign chief Paul Manafort guilty in fraud trial as 'fixer' Michael Cohen agrees hush money plea deal

Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight financial crime charges in the first trial victory for special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. A judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. It came as Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen negotiated a plea deal after being investigated for financial fraud.

Paul Manafort, seen alongside Donald and Ivanka Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Credit: AP

The jury in Manafort trial deliberated for four days before announcing the verdict at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. Prosecutors spent more than two weeks presenting their case as they sought to prove Manafort concealed millions of dollars in offshore accounts from the IRS. Meanwhile, Cohen - who served as Mr Trump's "fixer" - pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Michael Cohen served as Mr Trump's 'fixer'. Credit: AP