Pioneering stroke treatment saves pregnant woman’s life

A heavily pregnant woman’s life was saved when a blood clot was removed from her brain within three hours of her suffering a stroke using a pioneering procedure. Jana Smith, 29, is only the third pregnant woman in the UK to undergo the method of physically removing the clot using a catheter inserted in the groin and fed up through the blood vessels, according to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals. Mrs Smith, who has now made a full recovery, had a healthy baby – Jonathan – by caesarean section three days later.

Mrs Smith and baby Jonathan, who was delivered by caesarean section Credit: Sheffield Teaching Hospitals/PA

She said she was 39 weeks pregnant and in the bathroom at home in Sheffield when she suddenly slid to the floor and was unable to get up. “I tried to grab onto different things like the edge of the bath to try and pull myself up, but I had no strength,” Mrs Smith said. She said she was in the middle of an online chat conversation with her husband Tom, who got worried when she stopped responding and rushed home to her rescue. But she had already lost movement in the left side of her body, could not move her left arm or leg and her speech was very slurred. “I was very scared for the baby and didn’t care much about myself but kept hands on my belly trying to monitor baby’s movements,” she said. “It still makes me very emotional.”

Mrs Smith was treated at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield Credit: Sheffield Teaching Hospitals/PA