Police hunt cyclist who attacked pedestrian in Ashford

The victim was walking on a footpath between Stour Avenue and Christchurch Road when he got into an argument with the cyclist.

The incident took place at 8.45pm on August 7 in Ashford, Kent, leaving the pedestrian with minor injuries to his leg and hand.

Police are hunting for a teenage cyclist who attacked a pedestrian with a piece of wood.

When he tried to walk away, the cyclist got off his bike and hit him several times with the piece of wood before fleeing in the direction of Godfrey Walk.

Police have since released an e-fit of the suspect, who is described as being in his late teens, approximately 5ft11” tall with short dark brown hair.

He was further described as of slight build and clean shaven and wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with any information has been urged to contact Kent Police or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.