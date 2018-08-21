Private jet reportedly carrying Post Malone lands safely after tyres burst

A private jet reportedly carrying rapper Post Malone to a UK festival that blew two tyres during take-off has landed safely at an airport in New York.

The Gulfstream IV landed at New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of New York City. Emergency responders were ready by the runway.

The jet was heading to Luton Airport from Teterboro Airport when the pilot realised just after take-off that the tyres had blown.