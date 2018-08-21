Public purse boosted as Government logs largest July surplus in 18 years

Chancellor Philip Hammond has been given cause to celebrate as official figures showed the Government logged its largest July surplus in 18 years. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, was in surplus by £2 billion in July, £1 billion more than the surplus logged in July 2017. Economists had been expecting a surplus of £1.1 billion. This was the largest July surplus since the year 2000. Government coffers were bolstered by receipts on self-assessed income tax, which are usually higher in January and to a lesser extent in July.

The figures also showed that the deficit, excluding banks, in the current financial year to date was £12.8 billion, which is £8.5 billion less than during the same period in 2017. That covers the period between April to July this year. Public sector net debt, excluding state-owned banks, increased by £17.5 billion to £1,777.5 billion in July, equivalent to 84.3% of gross domestic product (GDP). Howard Archer, chief economic adviser for the EY ITEM Club, said that if the pattern observed over the past four months continues, public sector net borrowing excluding banks would come in at £23.7 billion for the full fiscal year. That would be “substantially below the £37.1 billion shortfall expected”, he noted.

