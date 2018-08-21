Research gives hope of safer epilepsy and bipolar drug

The discovery of a link between the treatment of epilepsy and bipolar disorder could lead to the development of safer drugs, research suggests.

Valproic acid is commonly used for patients with both conditions but has been associated with an increased chance of birth defects if taken during pregnancy.

The researchers from the Royal Holloway found a single protein, diacylglycerol kinase (DGK), appeared to be affected by the medicine.

They suggest the protein could provide a target for drugs with fewer side effects in the future, and have identified compounds which appear to affect it in the same way.