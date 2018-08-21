Stereotypes of firefighters as musclebound men 'are putting women off signing up'

Media stereotypes of male firefighters as musclebound sex objects are putting women off joining the service, the London Fire Brigade has said.

A quarter of women think men are better equipped to be firefighters, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by the mayor of London.

Just 7% of women thought the same of police officers when asked: “Do you think men are more able to do the job, women are more able to do the job, or they are both equally able?”

Concerns about gender stereotyping have led the LFB to back proposals by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) to ban sexist adverts.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton called out the most recent series of ITV2 show Love Island for portraying the “offensive cliche” in its “fireman challenge”.

The activity saw male contestants strip down and pretend to save a female from danger, in a sexualised portrayal of the profession.