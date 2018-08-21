Donald Trump fears Robert Mueller Russia interview could bring perjury charge

Donald Trump has expressed concern that anything he says under oath to the investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election could be used to charge him with perjury.

The US president has repeatedly said he wants to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller because “there is no collusion”.

But in an interview on Monday with the Reuters news agency, the president voiced concern that investigators could use his statements against him if they do not match up with other individuals they have already interviewed, such as former FBI director James Comey.

Mr Trump said: “Even if I am telling the truth, that makes me a liar. That’s no good.”

Mr Trump did not say whether he would ultimately agree to be interviewed by Mr Mueller.

Mr Trump’s legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, has expressed reservations about allowing their client to sit down with the veteran prosecutor, but continues to negotiate with Mr Mueller’s team over whether and how investigators can question Mr Trump about possible obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation.