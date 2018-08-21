- ITV Report
Uganda's pop star turned politician Bobi Wine 'attacked in custody' as he opposes reigning president Yoweri Museveni
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot
After 32 years in power any leader will inevitably face demands for change.
But in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni is suppressing growing protest and has jailed the former pop star rival who has been winning popular support.
There were riots on the streets of the east African nation's capital Kampala on Monday.
Uganda gained its independence from Britain in the 1960s.
President Museveni, 74, came to power in 1986 after a guerilla war. He was seen as a reformer by the west.
Last year parliament controversially removed the presidential age limit of 75, which otherwise would have stopped him from running again.
But that has helped stir up protests, with an unlikely figure - singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine - emerging as the most prominent challenger.