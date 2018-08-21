US deports former Nazi camp guard, 95, to Germany

The last Nazi war crimes suspect facing deportation from the US was taken from his home in New York City and deported on Tuesday to Germany, the White House said. The deportation of the 95-year-old former concentration camp guard, Jakiw Palij, came 25 years after investigators first confronted him about his Second World War past and he admitted lying to get into the US, claiming he spent the war as a farmer and factory worker. Palij lived quietly in the US for years, as a draughtsman and then as a pensioner, until nearly three decades ago, when investigators found his name on an old Nazi roster and a fellow former guard spilled the secret that he was “living somewhere in America”. Palij told Justice Department investigators who showed up at his door in 1993: “I would never have received my visa if I told the truth. Everyone lied.”

Jakiw Palij pictured in 1957 Credit: US Department of Justice via AP

A judge stripped Palij of his citizenship in 2003 for “participation in acts against Jewish civilians” while an armed guard at the Trawniki camp in Nazi-occupied Poland and was ordered to be deported a year later. But because Germany, Poland, Ukraine and other countries refused to take him, he continued living in limbo in the two-storey, red brick home in Queens he shared with his wife, Maria, now 86. His continued presence there outraged the Jewish community, attracting frequent protests over the years. According to the Justice Department, Palij served at Trawniki in 1943, the same year 6,000 prisoners in the camps and tens of thousands of other prisoners held in occupied Poland were rounded up and slaughtered.

Jakiw Palij lived in the Jackson Heights neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York Credit: AP Photo/Kathy Willens