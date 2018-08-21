Usain Bolt begins football trial in Australia as he pursues dream of playing for Manchester United

Usain Bolt insists he will receive no special treatment and that he will prove his doubters wrong as he began his “indefinite” trial with the Central Coast Mariners.

The 32-year-old is aiming to become a professional footballer having retired from athletics last year following a sprinting career that led to eight Olympic gold medals.

Bolt, who celebrated his birthday by taking part in his first session with the A-League side, has already trained with several clubs around the world, including Borussia Dortmund, Stromsgodset in Norway and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

He has long-harboured an ambition to play football professionally for his beloved Manchester United.