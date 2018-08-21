Vatican: Francis will meet clerical sex abuse victims when he visits Ireland

Pope Francis will meet clerical sex abuse victims when he visits Ireland this weekend, the Vatican confirmed.

He is due to arrive in Dublin on Saturday for two days of meetings with families and political authorities as well as a trip to a shrine revered by Catholics.

Earlier this week the leader of the world’s Catholics condemned the “atrocities” of child sex abuse and clerical cover-ups in a strongly worded letter to members of the church.

The Catholic Church in the Republic has been rocked by revelations of wrongdoing by members of the religious orders stretching back decades.

A spokeswoman for the Vatican, when asked about the Pope’s meeting with Irish survivors, confirmed it would take place.