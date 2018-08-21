- ITV Report
Water tower penthouse offering bird’s-eye views up for sale
A penthouse in a converted water tower offering a bird’s-eye view of the Hertfordshire countryside is on sale for £750,000.
The property occupies the top two floors of the building, which was built in 1932 to serve Shenley Hospital, near Radlett.
Sandra Lenson, 74, who lives in the three-bedroom flat with husband Trevor, 81, said the tower – which was used as a look-out post during the Second World War – now acts as a perfect vantage point to carry out her neighbourhood watch duties.
She said it provides views over four counties with London’s St Paul’s Cathedral and the Shard visible on a clear day.
Perched at more than 130ft (around 40m), the couple enjoy regular visits from birds of prey.
“We get kites. There’s a pair of them that often pass our windows,” Mrs Lenson said.
“They sort of glide past and still never fail to amaze us. It’s a bird’s-eye view.”
The Lensons, who have been in the freehold flat since 2011, now want to move to a property with a garden but have fond memories of living in the unique space.
“It’s incredible because the flat is beautiful, it’s perfect in size and even when you have a few people round it feels spacious,” Mrs Lenson said.
“It’s very open, with all the windows, cool in the summer and warm in the winter – we’ve got underfloor heating.
“If you tell people about where you live they are amazed and if you show them pictures they are even more amazed because it’s so different.
“The views are incredible. Every single window has an incredible view, a beautiful view, whatever time of the year, sunrise and sunset.”
The penthouse, located on the tower’s 10th and 11th floors, can be accessed by a lift, and boasts two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a smaller third bedroom, and an open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen.
It is up for sale with Hamptons International, with a guide price of £750,000.
The estate agent recommends potential buyers view the property from the inside to appreciate its “many fine features along with the stunning views”.