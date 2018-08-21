- ITV Report
-
What effect will Norwich's new pink away dressing room have?
It’s a frequent sporting cliché: 90% mental and 10% physical.
Norwich City have adopted this approach in a novel mind game against visiting opponents.
Their away dressing room has been painted “deep pink” this season – a colour reportedly linked to having a calming effect and lowering testosterone.
Supporters were told about the new decor at a forum at Carrow Road last week.
Dr Punit Shah from the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath told ITV News that “the science underpinning the idea is very weak, indeed.”
“The likely reason is that they have spoken to a pseudo ‘sports-psychologist’ or consultant who has given them a false impression that the colour pink reduced testosterone.
“However, that is not to say that it won’t be effective,” explains Dr Shah.
“It is possible that the team may experience a ‘placebo’ effect and there is a negative psychological impact, even if the influence on testosterone is non-existent.”
So, the science is disputed but what about reality?
Well, it’s unclear so far with the Canaries losing 4-3 to West Brom in the Championship but defeating League Two side Stevenage in the Carabao Cup.
Dr Shah says that “all teams employ similar tactics to a lesser degree and in more subtle ways.”
But, teams should “be careful because, if detected, they could backfire in motivating rather than harming the opposing team.”
It is not the first time that a sports team has gone pink - the University of Iowa also adopted the same tactic to gain an edge in American college football.