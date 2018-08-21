What effect will Norwich's new pink away dressing room have?

It’s a frequent sporting cliché: 90% mental and 10% physical.

Norwich City have adopted this approach in a novel mind game against visiting opponents.

Their away dressing room has been painted “deep pink” this season – a colour reportedly linked to having a calming effect and lowering testosterone.

Supporters were told about the new decor at a forum at Carrow Road last week.

Dr Punit Shah from the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath told ITV News that “the science underpinning the idea is very weak, indeed.”

“The likely reason is that they have spoken to a pseudo ‘sports-psychologist’ or consultant who has given them a false impression that the colour pink reduced testosterone.

“However, that is not to say that it won’t be effective,” explains Dr Shah.

“It is possible that the team may experience a ‘placebo’ effect and there is a negative psychological impact, even if the influence on testosterone is non-existent.”