What the papers say – August 21

A mixed bag of news makes the front pages on Tuesday – including the latest on the woman who survived falling from a cruise liner in the Adriatic Sea. The Daily Mirror reports that the captain of the Norwegian Star announced to passengers that Kay Longstaff had jumped from the ship, with other tourists insisting it would be “impossible” to accidentally slip overboard.

Ms Longstaff was branded a “stupid woman” by the mother of the cruise line’s president, the Daily Telegraph says. The paper leads, however, on a warning from Lord Hague that the Conservatives should not change their leadership rules to make it easier to elect Boris Johnson as it could damage the party in the long-term.

The Daily Mail also features an image of Ms Longstaff on its front page, and says she was minutes from giving up after 10 hours in the sea. The paper’s lead story relates to a new steam treatment for enlarged prostates which is expected to be approved for routine NHS use.

In other news, a “meltdown” at Gatwick Airport makes the front of the Metro, which says holidaymakers missed flights after IT issues led to broken electronic display boards.

The Independent follows up on Monday’s news that the Government is taking back control of the privately-run HMP Birmingham, reporting that Prisons Minister Rory Stewart admitted that as many as 20 jails have similar issues with drugs and violence.

A huge surge in measles cases across Europe has been reported by the World Health Organisation, says The Guardian, while The Sun reports that NHS staff have secretly been keeping a stray cat in a hospital in Surrey.

Elsewhere, The Times claims that a Quaker trust is funding a charity with close ties to the suspected leaders of a dissident terrorist group responsible for multiple recent gun and bomb attacks in Northern Ireland.

The Daily Express leads with a warning from Jeremy Hunt to the EU that turning Brexit into a “messy divorce” could leave Europe divided “for a generation”.

And the Financial Times reports that Venezuela resorted to desperate measures to arrest economic collapse by devaluing its currency by 95%.