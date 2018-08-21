Why Harry and Meghan's big tour may affect the couple's plans to start a family

I start this post by saying that it’s none of my business, or anyone’s business, whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to have children anytime soon, or whether they want to have a family at all.

However, I’m writing this because of the current UK government’s travel advice for two of the countries to which the royal couple plan to visit on their big tour later this year.

And it might mean that Prince Harry and Meghan will have to postpone any plans they might have to start a family for a further six months.

Kensington Palace announced earlier in the summer that the newlyweds will travel to Fiji and Tonga as part of their four-country visit to the South Pacific in October.

It’s their first big overseas tour as a married couple.

But Fiji and Tonga have both been classified as having a "moderate risk of Zika virus transmission".