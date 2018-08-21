Windrush scandal: Home Secretary apologises to 18 people

Sajid Javid has apologised to 18 members of the Windrush generation who may have been wrongfully removed from the UK or held in immigration detention. The Home Secretary took the step after a review by his department provided the clearest indication yet of the impact of the scandal. A trawl of nearly 12,000 historical records has uncovered evidence suggesting 18 people suffered “detriment” because their right to be in the country was not recognised. The finding relates to individuals whose records indicate that they came to the UK from the Caribbean prior to 1973 and stayed permanently.

But they were unable to demonstrate “continuous residence”, resulting in them being removed or detained in an immigration removal facility or a reporting centre. Eleven people voluntarily departed, with some having been served with immigration enforcement notices informing them they had no right to be in the UK. None of the 11 were held in detention. In a further seven cases, people were detained and subsequently released without being removed. The review also identified 74 individuals who it would appear were either detained or removed because they had lost their entitlement to indefinite leave to remain after leaving the UK for more than two years. A further 72 people were detained temporarily at the border but allowed to enter. All of those flagged up by the review will be put in contact with a specialist taskforce set up in response to the crisis and signposted to a compensation scheme. The Home Office’s initial priority is establishing contact with the 18 cases where the department deems it is “most likely” to have acted wrongfully.

The Empire Windrush ship Credit: PA