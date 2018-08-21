Windrush scandal victim demands urgent compensation for wrongfully detained

A Windrush man twice wrongfully detained and threatened with deportation from Britain has called for compensation to be paid urgently after Home Secretary Sajid Javid apologised to 18 people who were incorrectly held or removed. Mr Javid said officials have established that 11 people from the Windrush generation left voluntarily after being unable to prove their right to be in the UK, while a further seven were wrongfully arrested. The Home Secretary, who replaced Amber Rudd when she stepped down over the scandal that saw heavy criticism of the “hostile environment” for migrants, said he would be writing to apologise to the 18 who are the most likely to have suffered “detriment”.

Members of the Windrush generation Paulette Wilson and Anthony Bryan Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Anthony Bryan, of Edmonton, north London, was one of those wrongly arrested, having been detained twice in recent years and told to return to Jamaica, which he left in 1965 aged eight. “The apology is all well and good but for me personally I’m still going through the Windrush scandal,” the 61-year-old said. Mr Javid said he will use the letters to direct the 18 towards the compensation scheme. But Mr Bryan said he needed urgent action after accruing significant debts while being unable to work as a painter and decorator for nearly three years because of the scandal. “The three years I didn’t work, it’s been backing up on me. People are asking for their money that I borrowed off them and unfortunately I can’t be dealing with that yet,” he said. “Something should have been done a long time ago. It’s supposed to be up and running. And not just for me alone, I’m sure it’s not just me going through that. I’m not just fighting for myself, I’m fighting for the 18.”

