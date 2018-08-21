Woman questioned after car crashes into Government Buildings

A woman arrested after a car crashed at the gates of Government Buildings in Dublin continued to be questioned by Irish police on Tuesday night.

The woman, in her 50s, was detained after the incident at the entrance gates to the Department of Taoiseach in Merrion Street Upper in Dublin city centre.

She was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station, where she was being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A civil servant who witnessed the incident said she heard a bang before seeing the gold Nissan Micra at the main steel gate.