Woman run over after valiant fight with robbers trying to steal $75,000

A woman who fought off two suspected robbers trying to steal $75,000 she had just withdrawn from a Texas bank was injured when one assailant ran her over.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the woman pull up outside a petrol station on Friday in the Houston suburb of Cypress, before she is set upon by the first attacker.

She holds on to her purse as she falls to the ground, and a man runs from the petrol station to fight off the bag snatcher before a second attacker arrives in a black car.

All four then brawl for the cash before the woman is ran over and the two suspects drive away with some of the cash.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says one man suspected of being involved in the attack was arrested later Friday, while a second man was taken into custody Monday.