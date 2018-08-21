Workers want more flexibility – with earlier starts and finishes, study finds

More than half of adults want to work more flexibly, such as starting before 9am and finishing earlier, a new study reveals.

Research by restaurant chain McDonald’s found that starting at 8am and finishing at 4pm was the most popular option, although one in three would begin work at 7am if they could finish at 3pm.

The survey of 4,000 adults and 1,000 McDonald’s employees showed that most believed working flexibly encouraged them to stay in a job for longer and improved their motivation levels.