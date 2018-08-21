Writing your name could be a thing of the past, but what does your signature say about you?

For three and a half centuries signing on the dotted line has been a person's legal bond, on any document.

But now, so called e-signatures, where all you need to do is click a button, are becoming more and more common.

The Government's independent legal adviser has issued guidance stating that e-signatures can now be treated as equivalent to written ones.

Signatures can be a simple stroke of a pen that changes many lives—and the course of history.

According to graphologist Adam Brand signatures say a lot about your personality too.