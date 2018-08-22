300 migrants storm Spanish enclave’s border defences

Around 300 migrants have stormed fences separating Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco – with 116 of them making it onto European soil.

Seven policemen were burned by acid and quicklime, a skin irritant, allegedly thrown by some of the migrants as they over-ran border defences, the Guardia Civil said.

Five of the immigrants who got into Ceuta required hospital treatment for their injuries, the statement added.

The migrants launched their assault at around 9am local time (9am BST), just as many Moroccan police were at an open-air prayer ceremony marking the start of annual festivities.