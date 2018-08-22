Today will see a three way split in the weather.

Rain across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England will steadily sink southeastwards into Wales and the north Midlands later.

To the south of this it will be warm and humid with plenty of sunshine developing across central and eastern areas, allowing temperatures to reach a high of 27 Celsius (81 F).

To the north of the rain, it will be brighter and fresher with sunny spells and scattered showers, these mainly across northwest Scotland.