Activists urge Catholic Church to change tack on LGBT issues

Gay rights campaigners have called for the Catholic Church to remove its stigma against the LGBT community. Launching the Equal Future campaign in Dublin to coincide with the beginning of the World Meeting of Families (WMOF), campaigner Tiernan Brady said he wants to highlight the damage being done to children and young people. The campaign is the largest global initiative of LGBT groups, including 60 countries worldwide.

Mr Brady said there is a “clear message” that members of the LGBT community were not welcome at the WMOF event in Dublin. “We want to highlight the damage that is being done to children and young people as they grow up thinking that to be LGBT would be wrong, a disappointment or just bad luck but none of those are true,” he said. “The sad truth is there is a clear message they are not welcome at the World Meeting of Families. “LGBT looked to have stands and they were denied.

Nuns take their seats for the keynote speech during the World Meeting of Families at the RDS in Dublin. LGBT activists say they are not welcome at the event Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

“Images of same-sex families were removed from all the material and I can’t think of a clearer message to show LGBT people you are not part

of this and you are not wanted in here. “That’s not what Catholic people feel and it’s about time the upper management caught up with this. “No child should ever grow up feeling they are less than others if they are or were to discern they are LGBT.”

Tiernan Brady, director of Equal Future, at the launch of the Equal Future 2018 campaign as the World Meeting of Families takes place in Dublin’s RDS Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The founder and director of the Equality Campaign said he wants to raise awareness of the damage done to young people when the Synod of Bishops takes place at the Vatican in October. Mr Brady added: “The Synod on Young People is a once-in-a-generation moment for us to shine a light on the role stigma against LGBT in its various forms affects the mental health of children and young people, and has for too long been overlooked. “It is important for the Church to look at this as part of their stated desire to consider situations where young people face exclusion for social or religious reasons. “Equal Future 2018 is calling on the Synod on Young People to consider the damage done as a consequence of the Church’s teachings and reconsider its teachings on LGBT,” Mr Brady said.

Wednesday’s press conference, held beside the Royal Dublin Society where the WMOF is being held, heard directly from people from around the world and their experiences growing up Catholic and LGBT. One of the contributors, Eros Shaw, was raised in a traditional Catholic family in China. “As my sexual orientation became more and more apparent, stress from studies and uncertainties about the future also became more intensive, as did my feelings of guilt towards my parents,” he said. “But it did not stop my feelings from growing. “From one day to the next, I struggled in agony. “Later I participated the events of China Catholic Rainbow community.

Tiernan Brady (right), director of Equal Future, with (from left) Emily Dever, a recent graduate of a Catholic Jesuit university who identifies as bisexual/pansexual, Carlos Velasquez, from Venezuela, and Xorje Olivares, host of a radio programme Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

“In there I met a great priest friend to be my spiritual director and friends who are seem with my case. “I feel that I am free from the burden. “It is not my fault that I am gay, I am also beloved by God.”

The stage in Phoenix Park, Dublin, where Pope Francis will say mass on Sunday Credit: Laura Hutton/PA